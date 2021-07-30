High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Creator Teases What Might Come Next

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Well, so much for the Menkie Awards.

After Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) spent this entire season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series obsessing over beating out her ex-boyfriend (Derek Hough) at the annual high school theater awards dedicated to performances of Alan Menken-composed musicals, she decided to basically throw the whole thing away. It's a good thing, too, because it basically broke her. She told Ricky (Joshua Bassett) to jump off of something high!

She agreed to let Kourt burn the results in the pizza oven after the whole cast asked to forget about the competition, and everyone seemed relieved. We were also relieved. Miss Jenn was stressing us out, and we weren't even in this show.

Have no fear, though. Creator Tim Federle says they did well.

"In my mind, they placed high. They did really well," he tells E! News. "But ultimately—and it's so cheesy, but I remember early, pre-pandemic planning of season two, it was always going to be that no matter what, they would not compete."