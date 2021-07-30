July 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Nudestix, Kosas, Paula's Choice & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Did you get paid today? Good. It's time to treat yourself in the name of self-care!
Besides saving a bit of your paycheck for a rainy day, you deserve to spend your coin on something that will make you feel and look your best self. Perhaps your skincare routine is lacking or you're going on a date and need some new lip products or maybe you just want to feel pretty while binge-watching Netflix on your couch. Whatever your plans or beauty needs are, there's a beauty product that can help.
From cream blushes for a glowing flush and highlighters created by singer Tove Lo to skincare sets to revive your tired skin and hair products to help you ditch the top knot, we've rounded up the best new beauty products of the month that will have you ready to conquer August!
Scroll below for our picks!
Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow
We are suckers for cream eyeshadows! They give you red carpet-ready eyes with a just a swipe and a little bit of blending. This month, Beautycounter released 10 illuminating shades made with clean ingredients to help you look like a makeup pro in under two minutes.
Nudestix Nudies Bloom
We reach for these glow-inducing multipurpose sticks every day! Available in three new shimmery shades, you can use Nudestix's bestselling makeup sticks to add a natural flush to your cheeks or a pop of color to your eyelids and lips. The brush on the bottom allows you to perfectly blend the creamy formula to create a natural dewy glow.
First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum with 2% Salicylic Acid
Don't let dandruff get you down! First Aid Beauty just dropped two revolutionary dandruff-fighting products to help promote healthier and happier scalps. Their FDA-approved anti-dandruff scalp serum is a leave-in formula packed with nourishing ingredients like salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and aloe to help relieve scalp discomfort. Score!
Tella Nails Summer Moo-d Press-On Manicure
If you're like us and have little time to go get a proper manicure, we found a solution! Tella Nails offers the chicest press-on nails that actually stay on and will make you look like you went to a fancy nail salon. For press-on skeptics, you can rest assured that each box includes everything you need for a long-lasting manicure. You'll get 24 re-usable nails that can be shaped and filed to your liking, nail glue, sticker adhesives, a nail file and a cuticle pusher. The latest summer drop includes insanely cute designs like this colorful cow print!
E.l.f Electric Mood X Tove Lo Glassy Skin Balm
An $8 skin balm that will make us as talented as Tove Lo? Count us in! Okay, it won't give you her insane vocals, but this translucent face balm highlighter will make you glow like the singer. Even better, it can be used under or over makeup.
Kora Organics Minty Mineral Hydration Mist
Kora Organic's latest innovation is a hydrating, revitalizing and soothing facial mist powered by ingredients like aloe vera, microalgae, blue daisy and sea water. Perfect for refreshing makeup and keeping skin packed with moisture all summer! If you're like "yes, I need this," E! shoppers can score 20% off Kora Organic's site with code: SUMMER20 through 8/12.
Kosas Mini Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss Set - Undressed Collection
Kosas' new trio of lip glosses will make your lips super kissable! Thanks to hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil and avocado oil, your pout will look and feel more hydrated and plump. Not to mention, the pigments are perfect for everyday wear!
Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is a girl's best friend! If you love getting away with not having to wash your hair every morning, we can relate. Living Proof's new dry shampoo will help you spend less time on your mane in the morning thanks to fast-absorbing powders that will get rid of excess oils, sweat and any odors. Plus, we love how it doesn't leave any white residue.
Bliss Clear Genius Acne Body Spray
So many people deal with body acne, and no one talks about it! If you struggle with pesky blemishes on your back or arms, Bliss' brand new Acne Body Spray can help with that. It's clinically proven to reduce acne severity by 50% in 7 days without irritation thanks to transformative ingredients like salicylic acid, witch hazel, niacinamide and cica. Plus, the 360° mist allows you to target hard-to-reach areas like your back.
Clé de Peau's Synactif Daytime Moisturizer
Clé de Peau recently relaunched their six-step purpose-driven Synactif collection, and it's a must-try for skincare enthusiasts. Helping with the skin's natural purification and regeneration process, each product aims to remove impurities and replenish skin with nourishing ingredients. If you're in need of a heavy-duty moisturizer, we suggest the Daytime Moisturizer to help hydrate, lift and protect skin against environmental stressors.
Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel
Finding a skincare routine that will keep acne at bay can be easier said than done since everyone's skin is different. However, Peter Thomas Roth's latest innovation might be the solution we've all been looking for. It's a gel cream packed with powerhouse ingredients like 2% salicylic acid, 1% time-released microencapsulated retinol, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and aloe to clear and prevent acne while addressing other concerns like post-acne marks, irritation and dryness.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow
We love multi-tasking products like this lip and cheek glow compact from Charlotte Tilbury! Just dab a little on your cheeks for a subtle flush, and you're ready Zoom-ready.
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel
Whether you own a NuFace microcurrent device or not, this gel's clean-formulated combination of hyaluronic acid and glacial water will make your skin look and feel more hydrated and radiant for up to 24 hours.
Elaluz by Camila Coelho Stick Bronzer with Camu Camu
Cream bronzers can be hit or miss, but Elaluz's new stick bronzer is definite must! Inspired by her native Brazil, the latest addition to Camila Coelho's beauty line includes nourishing ingredients like camu camu, jasmine flower extract, meadowfoam seed oil to support skin while allowing you to create a buildable bronze glow.
Trinny London Lip Luxe
Just swipe a little bit of Trinny London's new cream lip product on your lips for a fuller, bolder pout.
Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner
If you can't already tell, we love a multi-tasking product! Gisou's new leave-in conditioner does the most for your mane by moisturizing, de-frizzing, detangling, protecting and strengthening hair with a blend of Mirsalehi honey, baobab extract and argan oil.
Grown Alchemist Power Couple Kit
If you feel your skincare routine is lacking, may we suggest adding Grown Alchemist's Power Couple Kit to give your skin the boost it needs. The Instant Smoothing Serum works to hydrate and protect skin from environmental stressors, plus it helps prevent the development of fine lines. On the other hand, The Detox Serum deeply detoxifies using active ingredients from tri-peptides and complex antioxidantoil-free facial serum. There's a reason it's called the Power Couple Kit!
Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster
We love every product we've tried from Paula's Choice, and this lip balm is no exception. The Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster will nourish the most dry lips back to health while making them look plump and younger.
Missed out on June's new beauty launches? Check them out here!