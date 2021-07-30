July 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Nudestix, Kosas, Paula's Choice & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Did you get paid today? Good. It's time to treat yourself in the name of self-care!

Besides saving a bit of your paycheck for a rainy day, you deserve to spend your coin on something that will make you feel and look your best self. Perhaps your skincare routine is lacking or you're going on a date and need some new lip products or maybe you just want to feel pretty while binge-watching Netflix on your couch. Whatever your plans or beauty needs are, there's a beauty product that can help.

From cream blushes for a glowing flush and highlighters created by singer Tove Lo to skincare sets to revive your tired skin and hair products to help you ditch the top knot, we've rounded up the best new beauty products of the month that will have you ready to conquer August!

Scroll below for our picks!