Nicki Minaj Has Real Housewives of Potomac Fans Freaking Out Over Her Latest IG Post

We'd pay a "Whole Lotta Money" to see this!
Nicki Minaj just offered to host The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion and we're not the only ones freaking out. How amazing would that be?! Nicki shared a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer on July 29 with the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."
And let's just say, the RHOP ladies are here for it. Gizelle Bryant commented, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added hands up and flower emojis and Karen Huger wrote, "All right now" with a flame. Wendy Osefo also commented, "Yessssss Queen," plus a crown emoji.
Even The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams shared her enthusiasm with, "Wait what?! Hell yeah."
And don't count out Nicki hosting as a joke just yet: Andy Cohen may be handing over the reins to reigning Queen Nicki. "I want to see this!" longtime reunion host Andy commented with applause and flame emojis.
Nicki followed up with two Instagram Stories teasing that her "Barbie Dreams" may be coming true. "Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty," Nicki captioned. "My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course."
Then, Nicki shared a screenshot of texts with her publicist Joe. "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion," Joe wrote. "Tapes around October."
Seems like Nicki may be getting her wish after all!
Nicki's fangirling came just one day came after Rihanna threw some shade at The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer while supporting Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob brand.
So, are Nicki and Rihanna starting an A-list Bravo binge club? Sign us up!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
