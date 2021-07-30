Christina Haack Enjoys Magical Day at Disneyland With "Hunky" Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is officially at the happiest place on Earth.
The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram Stories on July 29 to share a sweet snap of herself alongside boyfriend Joshua Hall while the two were enjoying a date at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. In the photo, Christina could be seen wrapping her arms around her "hunky" date as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.
Earlier this month, the mother of three confirmed the two recently began dating and shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Story, describing their "most whimsical dinner" together following her birthday trip to Mexico.
Since then, they've continued to pack on the social media PDA. "Ride or die," Christina captioned a July 21 Instagram post. Also possibly alluding to her prior relationships, she continued, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes one behind closed doors."
"Remember that before making judgements and assumptions," she wrote. "And this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."
The Christina on the Coast star finalized her divorce from second husband, Ant Anstead, who she shares 22-month-old son Hudson with, in late June. Christina also shares two children, Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5, with her ex and current HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa.
And although there have been reports of alleged on-set drama between Tarek and Christina, it looks like she has found her happy place with Joshua in the love department.