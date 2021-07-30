Um, Did Travis Barker Cut Kourtney Kardashian's Hair? See Her Photo

January 2021: Palm Springs Vacay

In January 2021, Kourtney and Travis spark romance rumors again when they both posted photos of the view of her mom Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs-area vacation home. A source later tells E! News that the two have been casually dating since around December.

"It's been very low-key," the insider says. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The source adds, "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."