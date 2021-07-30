NBA Recognizes Terrence Clarke With Honorary Draft Pick After Fatal Car Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The NBA paid tribute to late college basketball standout Terrence Clarke with an emotional gesture during its annual draft.

During the event that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, July 29, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a pause before announcing the 15th pick and selected Terrence with an honorary pick. Terrence was just 19 years old when he passed away in April following a car crash in Los Angeles. A month prior to the accident, he had entered the NBA draft after completing his freshman season at the University of Kentucky.

"His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognized on this stage," Adam said from the podium. "It is my honor to now announce that, with the next pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the NBA selects Terrence Clarke from the University of Kentucky."

The commissioner welcomed Terrence's mother and two siblings onto the stage, with the athlete's mother in particular getting quite emotional. Adam told Terrence's loved ones that the late player "will forever be part of the NBA family."