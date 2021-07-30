2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

All The Viral Moments to Come Out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

From painful injuries to cardboard beds, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has had its fair share of ups and downs. Catch up on all the must-see moments here.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 30, 2021 1:07 AMTags
Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

For the past week, more than 10,000 athletes have been living in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics and it's safe to say that this year's games are well-documented.

When the competitors are not practicing or participating in one of the events, they've been sharing TikToks, Instagram photos and more content for the thousands of spectators who are deeply invested in life at the Olympics. As a result, more than a handful of moments have gone viral, as fans marvel over what takes place behind-the-scenes of the sporting event.

Initially, all eyes were focused on those rumored anti-sex beds, which are eco-friendly as they're composed of cardboard and foam. But when the Olympic Opening Ceremony took place, attention shifted to the costumes, performances and other topics just like that.

Since then, the sporting events have taken precedence over these moments, but every so often an Olympian will make headlines for one reason or another.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Candid Photos

To see all the moments that have captivated the world thus far, check out the gallery below!

Clive Rose/Getty Images
Jog It Out

Peloton's made a splash during the coronavirus pandemic, but Japanese boxer Arisa Tsubata brought renewed attention to the treadmill during her Opening Ceremony workout.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Ouch!

Team Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez walked away feeling deflated in more ways than one. His initial run in the men's street competition saw Narvaez fall off his board during a grind, at which point his crotch made contact with a railing. Though he scored a 1.01 for that run, he eventually shook off the injury and qualified for the finals.

Davis Ramos/Getty Images
Scream and Shout

When Australia's Ariarne Titmus made it first to the finish line ahead of world record holder and Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, coach Dean Boxall couldn't help but scream, shout and fist-pump, as seen in the viral video here.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Turning Up the Heat

Tonga's flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua had viewers feeling some type of way when they walked in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony.

Instagram
The Anti-Sex Bed

If your TikTok For You Page isn't full of athletes describing the actual bed situation, something's wrong with your algorithm.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

