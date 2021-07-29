2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jill Biden Undergoing Procedure to Remove Object Lodged in Her Foot During Hawaii Visit

During a pitstop in Hawaii following her appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, First Lady Jill Biden suffered a foot injury while walking on the beach. Read on for the latest details from the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a procedure to treat an injury she suffered while in Hawaii last week. 

According to Dr. Biden's spokesperson, per NBC News, she was walking on the beach when an object became embedded into her foot. Dr. Biden will be treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Thursday, July 29, and President Joe Biden is expected to be by her side.

The full statement read, "Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the first lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot. She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The president will join her."

According to NBC, FLOTUS made a pitstop in the Aloha state to meet with military families and promote the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She was on her way from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she attended the Opening Ceremony on July 23. 

In an open letter written by Dr. Biden to the athletes of Team USA, she wrote in part, "Your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you've given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats."

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This past April, Dr. Biden underwent what the White House described was a "common medical procedure." She "tolerated the procedure well," communications director Elizabeth Alexander said at the time.

