9 Lezat Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

This celeb-loved brand has the stylish fits your closet has been needing.

By Emily Spain Jul 30, 2021 12:00 AMTags
Ecomm: Current Lezat Obsessions

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's almost the weekend, which means it's time to treat yourself to some new clothes because you deserve it!

One place we're definitely shopping at this weekend is Lezat! The celeb-loved apparel brand, seen on stars like Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez, has the cutest selection of dresses, activewear, loungewear and more pieces that won't break the bank. Not to mention, most of the styles are made with recycled fabrics, which gives us another reason to justify our shopping spree!

Below, we rounded up just 10 of our current obsessions at Lezat that we think you'll like, too. Happy shopping!

Why Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez & Gigi Hadid Love Lezat's Affordable & Super Cute Apparel

Krista Twist Dress

We are obsessed, and we truly mean obsessed, with this dress! It's the ultimate summer fit that can be dressed up or down.

$98
Lezat

Lea Cropped Tank- Grass

Green has been our color lately! This sustainable and stretchy tank paired with the matching leggings makes for one chic look for workout classes or conquering your to-do list. You can also get the tank and leggings in other bold yet versatile hues.

$50
Lezat
Pants $70
Lezat

Sadie Cropped Windbreaker - Buttercup

This windbreaker is so fun! The color, the fit and the nylon fabric is everything. Perfect for throwing on post-workout!

$90
Lezat

Joey Maxi Dress - Ice Blue Tie Dye

The Joey Maxi Dress is the definition of easy breezy! Plus, the adjustable waist tie will help you look snatched.

$120
Lezat

Melody Embossed logo 3-Pocket Sweatpant - Pink Tie-Dye

Made with organic fabrics, these acid wash sweatpants are a must for staying cozy year-round.

$60
Lezat

Jessie Brushed Tank - Mocha

You can never have too many lightweight tanks in the summer. Besides serving as a great wardrobe basic, it would make the perfect sleep tank for hot nights!

$20
Lezat

Abby Windbreaker Hoodie Dress

Whether you wear it as a beach cover-up or pair it with some slides or sneakers for an everyday look, you'll look so put together.

$88
Lezat

Sara Leggings - Butterflies

We're a sucker for anything with butterflies! These leggings are so cute and flattering.

$60
Lezat

Up next: Shop the affordable bag Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski have.

