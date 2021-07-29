2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Johnson Experiencing "Hardest" Days of Her Life as Sick Daughter Isolates Away From Newborn Son

Shawn Johnson's daughter contracted an illness that has prompted her to be isolated from her family, including her newborn brother.

Shawn Johnson's joy over the arrival of the birth of her and husband Andrew East's baby boy was cut short after her older daughter fell sick and had to be isolated.

On Wednesday, July 28, a day after welcoming her son, the retired Olympic gymnast shared on Instagram that 21-month-old Drew Hazel East had contracted a "bad ear infection" and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which she had battled earlier this year as well. The respiratory virus is common among children, typically presents with mild cold-like symptoms but is highly contagious and can be fatal to small infants.

"Had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew," Shawn, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 29, alongside a photo of the little girl holding her baby brother several days ago. "I would just hear her cry out for 'mama' and my soul would crush. She's being spoiled like crazy by Gamma and Gampa, on the right medications now so getting better, and I was actually able to get some sleep last night. Thank you for your prayers."

Shawn continued, "Wanted to just take it away for her and for her to come home ASAP. Miss my baby girl and miss my baby girl cuddles."

Shawn announced the birth of her son and second child, whose name has not been made public, on July 20. 

When she was in her second trimester of her current pregnancy, the athlete tested positive for the coronavirus, while Drew battled RSV. 

"It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this," Shawn wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "My body is just exhausted."

Days after her son's arrival, the star shared a birth video on YouTube. "You made it, bud," Andrew adorably told the newborn, rubbing his head. "It's dad. It's dad...I love you."

"Welcome to the world little man!" Shawn wrote on Instagram. "We love you so much!"

