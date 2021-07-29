Brody Jenner Says It's "Hurtful" That Ex Kaitlynn Carter Didn't Disclose Her Pregnancy to Him Sooner

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner are among the few Hollywood exes who have smoothly transitioned from Mr. and Mrs. to just friends, but the influencer's pregnancy is creating a bump in the road.

As Brody revealed on the July 28 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, he was none too pleased to learn she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. And no, it's not because he's jealous. Rather, Brody was upset to receive the happy news from someone other than Kaitlynn, whom he once shared a life with.

"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Brody admitted in his confessional. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

Kaitlynn herself said she was apprehensive to divulge this information to Brody because they previously hoped to welcome a child together.