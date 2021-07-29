Watch Taylor Swift's Powerful Message to Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the Olympic Gymnastics Team

Watch : Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal

Taylor Swift knows "Everything Has Changed" since Simone Biles dropped out of the women's all-around competition, but she also knows Suni Lee and Jade Carey are more than "Ready For It."

The pop star offered her voice for an inspiring message ahead of the televised women's all-around gymnastics event. She spoke over a video of the competitors as they trained for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, saying, "Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you."

Taylor also acknowledged how the team overcame numerous hurdles on the road to Tokyo, including Simone's decision to pause her Olympics journey. The world-class athlete announced her decision to sit out the women's all around on Tuesday, July 27, explaining that she wants to prioritize her mental health.

In her absence, Jade and Suni stepped up to the plate.

"They didn't expect this to be the story, but that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight," the singer stated. "They've worked for this, they've dreamed about this, they belong here."