Georgina Sparks' Son Just Appeared on the Gossip Girl Reboot and Fans Are Shook

Georgina Sparks is back…sort of.
HBO Max's Gossip Girl surprised fans with its latest episode by bringing back a storyline from the OG series.
As fans may recall, Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg) gives birth to a son named Milo in season four. While she initially tells Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) he's the father, she later reveals that Milo is actually the son of a Russian man named Serge, whom she'd met on a plane.
Well, Milo is now 10 years old, and fans are getting to meet him all over again.
In the revival's fourth episode, titled "Fire Walks With Z," Milo (Azhy Robertson) sneaks up on Zoya (Whitney Peak) while she's sitting on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and offers to help her after Julien (Jordan Alexander) wages war on her birthday.
"Clearly, you don't know who I am," he says. "My last name is Sparks—really Ivanov. But in this day and age, it's best to leave that out. "
Zoya tries to ignore him, but Milo doesn't give up that easily. "Google is your friend," he continues. "Once you use it, I will be, too."
Later on, viewers see Zoya with Milo at his home. The walls are filled with pictures of Georgina centered around a portrait of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).
"The idea that Georgina has a shrine to Blair in her house is just so much fun," showrunner Joshua Safran explained to TVLine. "Of all these people she's around in her life, her target is still Blair. She has to see Blair's face every day to energize her. Or to be inspired to do evil."
Milo then shares the lessons he's learned from his mother. "My mom taught me early on that it isn't enough to go to war," he says. "Wars never end. What you need is a coup."
Needless to say, fans were pretty excited about the character introduction.
"The spirit of Georgina Sparks lives on through her evil spawn Milo," one follower tweeted. "Oh I love this for me."
Added another, "Milo Sparks in the GG reboot being just as evil as his mother is PERFECTION."
And they weren't the only ones thrilled about having a member of the Sparks family return.
"At first, we were like, ‘Do we bring people back from the original?' I would die to have Michelle on the show, but we made the decision—and I fully support the decision—to let the audience get to know the new characters before hopefully bringing some people back," Safran told TVLine. "So we thought of who we could bring back without making the audience feel like they were missing out if they didn't get a whole episode about them. If we were to bring back Serena for one scene, you'd say, ‘No, I want a whole episode about Serena!' Until you know our characters, we can't take their real estate away. So we thought of someone we could bring in who wouldn't overtake the story. I've always been obsessed with Milo, having been there when he was invented, and the idea of where he would be now was too delicious to pass up."
You know you love it. XOXO.