Crazy, Stupid, Love Writer Reveals Secret Behind Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s Onscreen Chemistry

We hold this truth to be self-evident, that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have undeniable onscreen chemistry.

From La La Land to Gangster Squad, the longtime co-stars light up every screen they're on.

But for the 10-year anniversary of their crazy big hit (that would be Crazy, Stupid, Love), writer Dan Fogelman revealed a little secret about how they pulled off one of their most romantic moments.

"Ten years. Damn," Dan tweeted on July 29. "My favorite scene is Gosling and Emma falling in love in bed. All improvised," he said, likely referring to one scene in which their characters Jacob and Hannah cozy up under the covers and laugh about some of their funniest habits.

"Is this one of those foam pillows from Brookstone?" Hannah asks at the beginning of the montage. "You don't have one of those ridiculous, um, massage chairs, do you?" He sheepishly confirms, later admitting he has an addiction to the Home Shopping Network, while she opens up about being a "little bossy" growing up.