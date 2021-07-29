Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Are Almost Twinning on St. Tropez Vacation

Alex Rodriguez may be vacationing not far from his ex Jennifer Lopez, but he's not alone and he's playing matchy-matchy with another woman.
In recent weeks, the formerly engaged stars have been spotted on separate trips to St. Tropez, France to celebrate their close birthdays. A-Rod, who turned 46 on Tuesday, July 27, has been hanging out with CBS sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins and mutual friends and married couple Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker.
On Tuesday, July 27, the group went stopping in the coastal town and also got some ice cream. A-Rod and Melanie, 35, were both dressed head-to-toe in white—he wore a button-down shirt, pants and Nike sneakers, while she sported a sleeveless button-down dress and clear espadrilles wedge sandals.
Despite ongoing speculation of a possible romance, the two are just friends, in a group of friends, all hanging out in Europe, a source close to Alex told E! News.
Also spotted in St. Tropez, this past weekend: Jennifer and on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck. The two made their highest profile appearance at a couple at her 52nd birthday party at a local celebrity hotspot.
Despite their breakup, A-Rod subtly supported his ex-fiancé on her birthday by liking a tribute her sister Lynda Lopez shared on Instagram. A source close to J.Lo also told E! News that the retired MLB star also texted the "Dance Again" singer a "nice message" wishing her a happy birthday.
A second insider told E! News that A-Rod values Jennifer's "friendship and her partnership," and that while "they don't communicate much," "they do have a lot of businesses together."
The source added, "He wishes her well and her kids well."
Meanwhile, Jennifer is unfazed by the fact that her ex is vacationing at the same place, according to a source close to her.
"She knew A-Rod was around, but he's the last thing on her mind and she could care less what he does," the insider told E! News recently. "She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him. She has moved on and is not looking back. She's very relieved that she is out of that relationship and done with him for good."