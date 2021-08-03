See Kim Kardashian Get Blue Goo on Her Face in Hilarious Cooking With Paris Preview

Watch : Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Hairdo

We promise you've never seen Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian like this.

In this exclusive clip from Netflix's new series, Cooking With Paris, the entrepreneurial heiress takes on a marshmallow project with her former assistant-turned-billionaire. While we can't say we're used to seeing Paris and Kim make a mess in the kitchen, they're still on brand thanks to their full glam and fabulous outfits.

"Sliving plastic gloves," the new cooking host notes. "So we don't dye our fingers."

Asking what we're all thinking, Kim inquires, "Do you do it over your lace gloves?"

Her answer? "These are my, like, sliving cooking gloves."

After breaking down her kitchen style, Paris and Kim grab cookie cutters in an attempt to make shapes out of the vibrant, blue goo. Hilariously, the project doesn't go according to plan, with Kim adding, "This is gonna be a disaster."