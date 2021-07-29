2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pregnant Ashley Graham Proudly Poses for Nude Bathroom Selfie

Just two weeks after announcing she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second baby together, Ashley Graham is showing fans another peek at the latest chapter in her life.

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is baring it all.
 
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old model announced she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together and now, she's giving fans a personal look when it comes to her pregnancy. On July 29, the American Beauty Star host struck a pose for a nude selfie shared to her Instagram Story.
 
The social media snap is the latest in a series of stunning shots shared by the model. Following her recent heartwarming announcement, Ashley also posted a gorgeous photo of herself to Instagram on July 25, with the caption, "earth mother vibes." In the photo snapped by her other half, Ashley posed nude while standing in the tall leaves within a grassy field.
 
For those who may have missed the July 13 revelation, Ashley also published a photo of herself tenderly cradling her baby bump. She captioned the sweet Instagram post, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ashley Graham's Wild Baby Shower

And while that next chapter is currently still in the process of growing, it's likely that the model will use what she's learned in the first year of motherhood as a guide. Earlier this year, Ashley revealed what she realized she's absorbed in an episode of E!'s Daily Pop.

"It taught me a lot about patience," she shared about her lessons on motherhood. "How selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."
 
And now that mode of operation will increase just a little bit more with their second baby's upcoming arrival.

