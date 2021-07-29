Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Looks Just Like Dad on Riverdale Set

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Parents Steamy IG Pics

Zaddy goals!

Just in case we needed another hunky Mark Consuelos in this world, his eldest son Michael Consuelos is certainly giving us All My Children-era flashbacks in a hilarious new snapshot from the Riverdale set. The 24-year-old has played a younger version of dad Mark on The CW series since 2018.

In the Instagram pic, shared on July 29, Michael poses in front of a portrait of the fictional Lodge patriarch wearing large wire-rimmed glasses. "8/18," Michael captioned, implying that his character flashback will occur during the Aug. 18 episode of season five.

"Son? Is that you??" Michael's mom Kelly Ripa adorably commented in disbelief.

Mark added, "Nice!!!" to which Michael responded, "Hope you don't mind I borrowed your office."

While Michael is definitely Mark's mini-me, the proud pop couldn't be more excited to work with his mirror image protégé on Riverdale. "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad," Mark wrote on Instagram back in Aug. 2018 when Michael first joined the cast.