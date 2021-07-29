2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Shelton Reveals the Surprising Amount of Time It Took Gwen Stefani to Write Her Wedding Vows

While it may have taken Gwen Stefani a while to get her wedding vows down on paper, they were seemingly all the right words for her new husband Blake Shelton. Find out how he reacted below.

She's a songwriter, but for Gwen Stefani, coming up with wedding vows proved to be a different kind of challenge. 

In the midst of her newly wedded bliss with husband Blake Shelton, the country star revealed it wasn't all easy for the pair in the lead-up to their July wedding. As Shelton revealed in an interview on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show, writing the vows was somewhat of a logistical pain point for his future wife. 

With friend and fellow The Voice castmate Carson Daly running the ceremony as the officiant, he suggested that the soon-to-be husband and wife pen their own vows. "He came to us and said, 'OK, but you guys have to have some responsibilities here,'" Shelton recalled. "And one of them was to write our vows."

Ultimately, it came down to the wire for Stefani. "When It started getting like two weeks away, she was like, 'Oh my God, let's just not do that,'" Shelton explained, noting Stefani wanted to just do the "repeat after me" lines.

However, that wasn't going to work for Daly, who instead encouraged the famous songwriter. "Right up until the night before," Shelton said, "she was working on hers." 

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_

While it may have taken awhile for Stefani to get the words down on paper, they were seemingly all the right ones. "It was incredible," Shelton praised. "I still haven't even seen a video of our wedding yet, so I can't remember all the things she said, but she had them written down and she had a hard time getting through them."

Ditto for the groom, who admitted, "I had a hard time trying get through what she said also."

And Daly can vouch for that. As he told his co-hosts on Today, "Not a dry eye in the church."

