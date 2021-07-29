Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Trailer Is Here and It's a Very Big Whoop

It's time to cry. (Title of our sex tape.)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine just released the first trailer for its final season, and we won't lie and tell you we didn't absolutely tear up as Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake (Andy Samberg) prepared to say goodbye. We don't know why Boyle is worried that his time with Jake is coming to an end, and we also don't know why he's wearing a giant fur coat, but we do know that that sad piano music is really tugging at our heartstrings.
The tears quickly gave way to shock and horror as the promo revealed that Holt (Andre Braugher) might have accidentally sent someone a d--k pic, but the sentiment remains: It's going to be hard to say goodbye to this show.
The trailer declares, "In the face of crisis, chaos and childcare, one team will rise for one last ride," and it's a very big whoop.
The trailer features a mix of new and old footage and includes appearances from a few fan faves of the Nine-Nine, including Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), Doug Judy (Craig Robinson), Trudy Judy (Nicole Byer), and even Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), who left the show in season six.
When season seven ended in May 2020, show creator Dan Goor promised E! News that Gina would "100 percent" be back, so it's certainly nice to see her face, and it will be even nicer to find out what she's been up to in her absence.
Watch the trailer below!
Season seven ended with the birth of McClane "Mac" Santiago-Peralta. (Obviously, he was named after John McClane from Die Hard.) The trailer shows Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) having a miscommunication over picking him up from daycare, which goes along with what Goor said about the parenting journey ahead.
"[Amy and Jake] truly both love their jobs and Amy's career is very important, and they both want to be great parents, so that's obviously going to cause tension and conflict between them and the rest of the world," he said. "And the other thing that feels interesting is being a parent is also, to some extent, a test you can't study for. You can read all the parenting books you want, but sometimes you just can't shush a kid when they're crying, and it can be very frustrating."
Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Thursday, Aug. 12 on NBC. In the meantime, be sure to go back and read our interview with Goor to find out how Fumero inspired Amy's pregnancy.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)