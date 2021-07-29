Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her and Christopher Guest's 25-Year-Old Child Is Transgender

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her and husband Christopher Guest's youngest child is a transgender woman.

The 62-year-old Halloween and Freaky Friday actress spoke publicly about the matter for the first time in an interview with AARP the Magazine, posted Wednesday, July 28.

The outlet reported that with her younger child's permission, Jamie shared that she and Christopher "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." The actress also said, "And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate."

Ruby Guest works as a computer gaming editor, while the couple's eldest child, daughter Annie Guest, 34, is a dance instructor and is already married, AARP reported. The outlet also quoted Jamie as saying she has no grandchildren, "Not yet, but I do hope to."

The star also told AARP that her life, these days, is a "constant metamorphosis."