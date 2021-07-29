See Stacey Silva & Florian Sukaj Take the Next Step Towards Having a Baby on Darcey & Stacey

First comes love, then comes marriage...
Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva may be making room for a baby carriage after a revealing conversation with husband Florian Sukaj in an exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, Aug. 2, episode. The 90 Day Fiancé alum broaches the subject of expanding her family during a romantic date.
"Let's cheers to our marriage, love, happiness, success, family," Stacey toasts with champagne. "Speaking of family, I was thinking we should talk a little more about kids in the future."
During a confessional, Stacey reveals that she feels her biological clock ticking. At age 46, the mother of two is wary of how realistic it is to have another child.
"I really want to talk to Florian about going to see the fertility specialist, to see what our options are," Stacey shares. "I'm hoping he will seriously rethink his stance. I don't think he gets it because I'm getting older and there's a small window of time."
Yet, Florian thinks it should all be left up to a higher power. "Like, later, probably you [will] get pregnant, understand? You never know," he states. "Everything is possible. Never say never."
Stacey tries to get Florian to fully understand their situation. "I feel like it's better to be safe than sorry," she responds. "To just say, 'Oh it's in God's hands,' that doesn't really tell me anything."
After overcoming rumors of infidelity, the newlyweds hope to build a life together. "I'd like to have kids with you," Florian assures Stacey. "I love the big family. What God chooses, understand?"
Stacey concludes, "You know how much I love my kids. You're amazing with my sons. I just hope that God will bless us with a child eventually, but I also want to be realistic too. God created doctors for a reason because they're here to help."
The House of Eleven founder assures Florian that she "wants to be the one to give you a kid" and that her reproductive journey is "important" to their marriage. Eventually, Florian agrees to accompany Stacey to see a specialist, but is the male model really ready to be a father? Guess we'll have to keep watching season two to find out.
Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.