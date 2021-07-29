See Stacey Silva & Florian Sukaj Take the Next Step Towards Having a Baby on Darcey & Stacey

Watch : Exclusive: "Darcey & Stacey" Sneak Peek

First comes love, then comes marriage...

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva may be making room for a baby carriage after a revealing conversation with husband Florian Sukaj in an exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, Aug. 2, episode. The 90 Day Fiancé alum broaches the subject of expanding her family during a romantic date.

"Let's cheers to our marriage, love, happiness, success, family," Stacey toasts with champagne. "Speaking of family, I was thinking we should talk a little more about kids in the future."

During a confessional, Stacey reveals that she feels her biological clock ticking. At age 46, the mother of two is wary of how realistic it is to have another child.

"I really want to talk to Florian about going to see the fertility specialist, to see what our options are," Stacey shares. "I'm hoping he will seriously rethink his stance. I don't think he gets it because I'm getting older and there's a small window of time."

Yet, Florian thinks it should all be left up to a higher power. "Like, later, probably you [will] get pregnant, understand? You never know," he states. "Everything is possible. Never say never."