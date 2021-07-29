Kristen Bell Admits Her 6-Year-Old Daughter's Name Is a "Big Bummer" Amid Pandemic

What's in a name?
Kristen Bell is opening up about the unfortunate coincidence of her daughter, Delta, having the same moniker as the contagious strain of the coronavirus.
On the July 28 episode of Kristen's podcast, We Are Supported By…, her co-host Monica Padman asked The Good Place alum how she felt about the unique situation. "It's a big, big bummer," Kristen admitted. However, the mom of two to Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard, still has a sense of humor about the situation. "But I'm really hoping that the delta variant won't be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona."
As far as how the toddler herself is handling the circumstances, the 40-year-old actress revealed that luckily for her parents, due to her young age, she's still blown away with having such a notable name.
"To be honest, she's 6, so she's impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything," Kristen shared. "She's like, ‘Oh my gosh, my name!' So, every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she's like, ‘My name!' So, she's still excited about it."
Kristen then joked that because of her daughter's "privilege," this situation might even serve as a little lesson later on life.
"Maybe it's a good thing, because her life's really easy, because she's privileged and she's got a little charisma," Kristen said. "She's a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy."
The actress also quipped, "So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever."
This wouldn't be the first time the star chatted about how her daughter has been impacted by the pandemic. Just last year, Kristen even joked during an episode of E!'s Daily Pop that Delta was the "biggest quarantine diva."