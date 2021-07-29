This Photo of Fred Durst Will Have You Doing a Double Take

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit rocker turned heads with his latest Instagram selfie, shared on July 28. Find out what Fred Durst looks like today!

We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache. 

Fans applauded Durst's latest look, with some even calling out comparisons to David Spade, or wondering if it was a wig!

One follower commented, "how is your hair THAT white." Durst quipped, "broccolini."

Another wrote, "S––t, I thought Richard Gere popped up from outta nowhere," as Durst replied, "close." 

Durst's pic warranted even more attention as he recently deleted his entire Instagram page; the silver fox photo is his sole pic now under his social media profile. The re-brand lands just in time for Limp Bizkit's tour, kicking off at Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago starting on July 29. 

Must-See Concerts and Music Tours in 2021

Prior to his new pic, clean-shaven Durst was famously known for sporting a baseball hat. He even shared a second snapshot on July 29, proving that Limp Bizkit can still rock harder in their middle age! 

"Dad vibes," Durst captioned on July 29 while in Chicago.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Instagram

See the jaw-dropping difference for yourself! Plus, see more celeb transformations in the gallery below:

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [three black heart emojis] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and businesswoman's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

