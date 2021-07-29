2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gymnast Suni Lee Wins Gold as Teammate Simone Biles Cheers Her on in Tokyo Olympics Stands

When it comes to being an Olympic teammate, Simone Biles gets a gold medal. Warm your heart with these sweet photos of the gymnast cheering on Suni Lee and Jade Carey.

By Samantha Schnurr Jul 29, 2021 1:43 PMTags
SportsOlympicsSimone BilesNBCU
She might not be competing, but Simone Biles remains a golden teammate. 

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast has sparked major conversation from the Tokyo summer games since withdrawing from the team and individual all-around finals this week. Ever the supportive athlete, however, that has not stopped her from being by her team's side, most recently on Thursday, July 29 at the all-around final she withdrew from. Biles was spotted in the stands at the Ariake Gymnastic Centre, joined by fellow American gymnasts Riley McCuskerJordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner as their teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey competed. 

This marks 21-year-old Carey's first Olympics. After Biles withdrew from the all-around finals, Carey was able to step into her spot.

Ultimately, the team had plenty to cheer about as 18-year-old Lee won the gold, defending the United States winning streak held since the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Biles was last to win the title in Rio in 2016. 

photos
7 Facts About Olympic Gymnast Jade Carey

As Today's Hoda Kotb aptly wrote on Instagram, "I'm not crying... YOU'RE crying!!! @sunisalee_ best all around!!!!!"

As you let the happy tears flow, check out more heartwarming photos of the team below!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Effort

Riley McCusker, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner were masked up and ready to support their teammates from the stands during the women's all-around final. 

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
A Round of Applause

While there aren't as many spectators this time around in Tokyo, the gymnasts showed their love from the stands. 

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Hi Simone!

The Olympic gold medalist smiled and waved from the stands at the women's all-around final on July 29.  

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Number One Fan
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Two Thumbs Up
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Clap-tain
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Fab Four
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Round of Applause
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Bear Hugs
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Red, White & Booty Bump

Trending Stories

1

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

2

Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize "Seductive" Video

3

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

