You Need to See the Denim Hotpants Rihanna Wore During Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Although things between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are up heating pretty fast, nothing seems hotter at this moment than the singer’s choice of clothing for date night. See what she wore for the outing.

Watch: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Get Cozy While On-Set

This is what you came for.
 
There certainly wasn't a lack of heat in Miami—considering Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought it all during their latest date night out. The couple was spotted holding hands while in Florida on July 27, just a few days after the rapper's performance at the Rolling Loud Festival.
 
For his ensemble, A$AP Rocky opted to go with a black T-shirt emblazoned with a green lightning bolt on the front and paired it with all-black pants and black-and-white Vans sneakers.
 
Now, for Rihanna's outfit, the 33-year-old singer paired a stunning flame-printed blouse with denim hotpants from her Fenty clothing line, complete with black sandals and colorful Fendi bag as an accessory. And all, we have to say is, she's shining bright like a diamond.
 
The couple's latest snaps captured during their stroll is just the latest glimpse at the two out and about together, living their best romantic lives.

Every Time Rihanna Was a Big Mood

In fact, earlier this month, the pair was also photographed while filming an undisclosed project in New York City, and were even seen showing some PDA on set.

BACKGRID

And during another recent date night in New York City, some fans even got to see their fireworks up close and personal.
 
"They both lit up and had big smiles on their faces," an onlooker told E! News of the June 23 outing. "They seemed happy and in love. They never left each other's side all night and were always holding each other and kissing. She pulled him in close and didn't want to let him go."
 

All eyes have been on the superstar duo ever since they sparked romance rumors last year. However, it was only a few months ago that the artists confirmed they had love on the brain. In fact, A$AP couldn't help but gush over the "love of his life"  in a May GQ interview.

"I think when you know, you know," he told the publication. "She's the One."

