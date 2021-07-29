Kourtney Kardashian Proves Love Makes Her Literally Glow in Blindingly Bright Thong Bikini

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

Kourtney Kardashian's love life is shining brightly, and apparently, so is her swimwear.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a carousel of nighttime pics to Instagram on Wednesday, July 28 of herself looking as gorgeous as ever while posing in a pool along the ocean. Making the photos particularly eye-catching was the fact that her thong bikini appeared to be magically glowing as she wore it.

She didn't specify what had caused the otherworldly effect, whether it was the result of a filter or some other type of photography bells-and-whistles. Either way, there was no denying that viewers would have a hard time taking their eyes off of her.

"life is but a dream," the star captioned the post.

As to be expected, fans offered plenty of positive feedback in the comments section. "Bikini [bikini emoji] made with white radium," one supporter quipped. A different user wrote, "I want a shiny bikini. lol [sparking heart emojis]."

A third person posted, "You just showing off now lol."