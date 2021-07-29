Todd Chrisley Breaks His Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce From Will Campbell

Watch : Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is extending an olive branch to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

The family patriarch addressed his eldest daughter's divorce from Will Campbell on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying that he recently learned about their breakup. And though he previously stated he will respect Lindsie and her brother Kyle's wish for privacy, Todd said he's been asked to comment on the matter and he intends to do so on his own terms.

"I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he explained. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests."

The reality star said that after going through his own divorce from high school sweetheart Teresa Terry in the '90s, he never wanted his kids to have the same experience because of "what it did to Lindsie and Kyle."