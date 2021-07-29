Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner Support Team USA at Men's Gymnastics Final

Even from the sidelines, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner are Team USA all the way.
Although the two gymnasts didn't compete on July 28, the friends and teammates showed up to the men's gymnastics competition to watch the all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Simone and MyKayla wore matching Team USA tie-dye hoodies as they cheered on their male counterparts.
U.S. athletes Brody Malone, 21, and Sam Mikulak, 28, finished in 10th and 12th place after scoring 14.4 and 13.633 on the high bar, respectively, according to NBC News.
On Tuesday, the women's gymnastics team earned the silver medal in the team final. After completing one rotation on vault, Simone withdrew from the competition due to mental health reasons.
"I didn't want to risk the team a medal," Biles shared at a news conferences on Tuesday. "They've worked way too hard for that, so I just decided that those girls need to go in and do the rest of the competition."
The following day, Simone shared on Twitter that "the outpouring love & support I've received" since walking away "has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."
She told Hoda Kotb she would take it "one day at a time" in determining if she'd compete at other events, though she later pulled out of the final individual all-around competition as well. Jade Carey will take her place.
USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old champ hasn't decided whether she'll participate in individual event finals next week.
As for MyKayla, she wrote on July 26 that she was "closing the book on my gymnastics career" after she didn't make one of the two U.S. spots in the vault finals.
"Heartbroken is an understatement, but I am proud of myself for getting here after everything I've been through," MyKayla wrote on Instagram. "I would have loved for my scores to count for the team and I would have loved to compete in event finals but I still did some of my best gymnastics here as an Olympian and that's something no one can take away from me."
Simone, who has been by her side through it all, said she was "so proud" of MyKayla's accomplishments. "No one understands the hard work and dedication it takes to come back from collegiate gymnastics and make an olympic team," the four-time gold medalist noted.
If Simone now decides not to participate in the individual vault finals, MyKayla may have another chance at a medal.
