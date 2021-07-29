Zoë Kravitz May Have Just Suggested a Magic Mike 3 Starring Channing Tatum and Dad Lenny

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Is Ready to Dance in Magic Mike Live

Now this is a version of Magic Mike we'd like to see.

In the first installment of the stripper-centric movie, viewers witnessed Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and more stars gyrate to the beat of the music, before Channing's character Mike retired. Then, in the sequel to the blockbuster, Channing and the rest of the group returned for one last performance that blew the socks off Myrtle Beach.

Although six years have passed and the men are a bit older, Zoë Kravitz has a proposition: What if her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz takes on a starring role?

The Big Little Lies actress made the suggestion to Channing on Instagram after her dad shared a photo of himself casually building a deck in skinny jeans and an unbuttoned shirt.

Channing got the ball rolling when he commented, "Oh s--t!!! Doing the lords work I see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."