See What Jesse Williams and the Other Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd

Derek Shepherd had a rough couple of seasons as he got a job working for Barack Obama in Washington DC and tried to make Meredith and the family come with him. She refused and they lived apart for a while, until he decided to make things right and move home to do the job more remotely. Just as he and Mer were happy again, he was on his way back to tie up some loose ends and happened upon a massive car accident. He spent hours taking care of the victims, only to then be hit by a truck as soon as he got back into his own car. The doctors at the hospital where the ambulance took him were unprepared for trauma and failed to get a head CT, so Meredith had to pull the plug. That was in season 11.

Patrick Dempsey said that he left the show because "it was hard to keep the storylines intriguing" and he wanted to have more time to spend with his family, and he asked to be let out of his contract early. Since the end of his time on Grey's, he starred in Bridget Jones' Baby, a miniseries called The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, the show Devils, and commercials where he reminds us he was once a TV doctor. He will also star in a rumored sequel to Enchanted.

He shockingly returned to Grey's for a series of dream sequences in season 17.