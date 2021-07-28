Suspect Arrested in Movie Theater Shooting That Gravely Injured TikTok Star and Killed a Teen

Police have arrested the suspect of a movie theater shooting in Corona, Calif.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery after his arrest on July 27, according to a press release from the Corona Police Department. He is being held at the Riverside Presley Detention Center on a bail of $2 million.

The charges stem from a deadly movie theater shooting at The Crossings Shopping Center on July 26, when one teen died and another was injured.

"Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack," police said in the statement.

When authorities searched his home, they found a gun and "additional evidence" that was allegedly related to the crime scene. Jimenez's gun matched the caliber of murder weapon. No gun was found inside the theater, per police.

Victim Rylee Goodrich, 18, died due to injuries sustained in the shooting, according to another police press release.