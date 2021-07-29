Nordstrom's Mickey & Friends Pop-In Is Every Disney Fan's Dream

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Miska Mouska Mickey Mouse, Nordstrom's Disney Pop-In is here!
Now through 8/12, the retailer is celebrating Mickey Mouse and his iconic squad of friends like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and more beloved characters with a dedicated shop where Disney fans can score limited-edition pieces. From Minnie Mouse Barefoot Dreams blankets and must-have popcorn machines to upcycled and pre-owned apparel and more can't-miss items from brands like Casetify, Levi's, Herschel Supply Co. and Society6, the shop is nothing short of magical.
Although we want everything, we rounded up 13 products below that are so cute and amazing, our jaws dropped when we saw them!
Disney x Champion Unisex Classic Mickey Graphic Sweatshirt
We have a bunch of Disney sweatshirts, but we can't not get this ultra-cozy and chic Mickey sweatshirt!
Disney x Society6 Mickey & Minnie Mouse Acrylic Tray
Designed exclusively for the Pop-In by artist Rhianna Marie Chan, this retro acrylic tray is a must for entertaining fellow Disney lovers and adding a touch of Disney magic to your space.
Disney x CROCS™ Bae Clog & 6-Pack Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz Shoe Charms
These water-friendly clogs offer an ultra-contoured, lightweight platform sole to help you comfortably stand in the line for Space Mountain during your next Disneyland visit. Plus, you can decorate these Crocs with a set of Minnie and Mickey-inspired Jibbitz shoe charms.
Disney x Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Classic Mickey & Minnie Logo Throw Blanket
You can never have too many Barefoot Dreams blankets, especially when they have Minnie and Mickey Mouse on them. These ultra-push blankets will help up the cozy factor of any room. Not to mention, they make great gifts!
Disney x Diamond Supply Co. Mickey Bandana Print Cotton Twill Bucket Hat
How rad is this bucket hat? The Mickey bandana-inspired paisley print is everything. It's the perfect hat for beach and pool days.
Disney x CASETiFY Crossbody Vintage Minnie Impact Case
Made with shock-resistant qitech™ material, this adorable Minnie Mouse case will help your protect your phone in style. Plus, it has an easy-carry crossbody strap, which is great for traveling or a day at the Disney parks.
Disney x PopSockets 3-Pack Mickey, Donald & Goofy Smartphone Grip & Stand
Get the perfect selfie during your next Disney visit with these Mickey, Donald and Goofy PopSockets!
Classic Mickey Kettle Style Popcorn Popper
Turn on Disney+ and serve up some popcorn for your next movie night! This heavy-duty kettle style popcorn popper is so fun. It makes up to eight cups of fresh popcorn in one batch. In addition to the machine, you'll get popcorn oil, kernel scoops and four Mickey serving cups.
Unisex Secondhand Mickey Embroidered Polo
Lifelong Disney fans and vintage lovers will appreciate this preloved cotton polo! The Pop-In also has tons of one-of-a-kind vintage Disney pieces to choose from.
Disney x Bitty Boomers Donald Duck Retro Portable Bluetooth® Speaker
Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 technology, this Donald Duck-inspired speaker will wirelessly connect to all Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 30 feet. It will definitely come in handy when music is needed at the beach or when entertaining guests in your backyard.
Classic Mickey Mouse Ceramic Mug & Warmer Set
Does your coffee get cold after two sips? We can relate. This special Mickey warming plate and mug work together to keep your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature.
Disney x Herschel Supply Co. Classic X-Large Mickey Mouse Print Backpack
If you or someone you know is headed back to school or to a Disney park soon, this backpack is an absolute must! It has plenty of pockets for snacks and school supplies, plus an interior wall compartment that fits most 15" laptops.
Disney x BASIN Body Butter & Body Scrub Set
Lather up with this watermelon and cherry-scented body scrub and body butter set! Both feature nourishing butters and oils to keep your skin looking and feeling oh so smooth.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.