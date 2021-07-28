Mario Lopez and His Family Are Set for Back to School Thanks to DSW

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't we all love shopping at DSW? Even celebrities can't help sharing their love for the amazing deals on shoes and accessories. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently dropped a capsule collection at DSW and so did Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The latest celeb to share their love for the affordable shoe store is Mario Lopez.... and his entire family. DSW is one of the few stores that can cater to every member of the family (and you just can't beat their prices).

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mario remarked, "The whole Lopez fam bam is in on the act and I'm excited to team up with DSW, kicking off the upcoming fall and back to school seasons. We just want to let people know that it's a one-stop shop for families and my family loves it. They've got all the cool kicks that we like for mom, dad, and for the kids. You can get everything including Adidas, Timberlands, New Balance, and all that fun stuff at DSW."