7 Things Richa Moorjani Can’t Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you have yet to binge-watch season 2 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, we suggest doing so ASAP!
The hilarious coming-of-age hit TV show is relatable AF and will have you hooked within the first episode. Starring as main character Devi's stunning cousin "Kamala" is Richa Moorjani! Lucky for us, we were able to catch up with the star to find out the things she can't live without and what makes her happiest.
"I feel the happiest when I'm fully in the present moment - and that usually happens naturally when I'm at home cuddling with my husband and my dog, when I'm on set/engaged in a creative project or when I'm immersed in nature," the actress explained to E!. "But most of all, when there is a delicious dessert in front of my face."
Given the actress has a busy schedule juggling her acting career, raising awareness for mental health and working on projects that give a voice to the South Asian Diaspora, you're probably wondering how the actress decompresses after a long day.
"I feel the most relaxed when I get 7-8 hours of sleep and make time for my morning ritual of yoga and meditation," Richa revealed to E!.
In addition to reminding ourselves to get more sleep, we're also going to pick up a few of her must-haves. From multitasking makeup products to vegan protein bars and candles, check out the things Richa can't live without below!
Oatly Original Oatmilk
"It's the best plant-based milk out there. I use it to make chai, for cereal, coffee creamer and any recipe as a dairy milk substitute!"
GoMacro MacroBar Organic Vegan Protein Bars - 12-Pack
"I love these organic plant-based protein bars! They taste delicious and are great before/after a workout."
Live Tinted Huestick
"These multi-use lipsticks can be used as blush and eyeshadow and even color corrector! They're also vegan, clean, cruelty-free and made to match every skin tone and shade."
Vegan Birkenstocks
"They're pretty much the only sandals I can wear these days because of their support, comfort and durability. And they have plenty of cute vegan options!"
Diptyque Candles
"These are literally the best smelling candles in the world."
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
"I've been using this for 2 years as the sole product in my hair after I wash it, and it's made such a difference in the texture and manageability of my thick hair! It also smells great and is 100% vegan and cruelty free."
KVD Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner
"It's hands down the best liquid eyeliner out there and bonus for being vegan/cruelty-free."
Ready for more celeb must-haves? Check out the affordable bag Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski have.