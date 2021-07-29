7 Things Richa Moorjani Can’t Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you have yet to binge-watch season 2 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, we suggest doing so ASAP!

The hilarious coming-of-age hit TV show is relatable AF and will have you hooked within the first episode. Starring as main character Devi's stunning cousin "Kamala" is Richa Moorjani! Lucky for us, we were able to catch up with the star to find out the things she can't live without and what makes her happiest.

"I feel the happiest when I'm fully in the present moment - and that usually happens naturally when I'm at home cuddling with my husband and my dog, when I'm on set/engaged in a creative project or when I'm immersed in nature," the actress explained to E!. "But most of all, when there is a delicious dessert in front of my face."