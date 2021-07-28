2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Arthur Is Coming to an End at PBS and So Is Our Childhood

Following its 25th season, beloved children's series Arthur will come to an end at PBS. See what executive producer Carol Greenwald had to say.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 28, 2021
Hey! (Hey!) This is not a wonderful kind of day.

PBS' animated series Arthur, which is based off the Arthur Adventure books by Marc Brown, is coming to an end after its upcoming 25th season. Executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news to IGN July 27, writing, "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut."

This news is particularly devastating for the millennials here at E! News who grew up enjoying Arthur and the adventures he had with sister D.W., best friend Buster and more. Despite Arthur's impending end, Greenwald assured fans that there's still plenty of content to expect in the future, adding, "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

Not to mention, fans will have access to episodes of Arthur on PBS KIDS for years to come. So, don't ball your hands up in a fist just yet!

Arthur first debuted on PBS in 1996 and quickly became a favorite among its young viewers. And, we have a feeling those viewers grew up to be the adults that created the many Arthur-related memes on the internet. Since its debut, the show has aired over 240 episodes and is the longest-running kids animated TV show in the United States. That's a bigger deal than the ones Muffy Crosswire's dad is handing out at his used car dealership.

PBS

For those of you who may've missed out on this cultural phenomenon, Arthur follows the titular character, an 8-year-old, glasses wearing aardvark, and his pals as they learn about important issues, such as bullying, disabilities, education and more. So, it's no wonder the children's program can boast four Daytime Emmy Awards.

This is the second popular kids show to come to an end at PBS in 2021 as Caillou was canceled in January after 20 years on the air. Nonetheless, as the Arthur theme song advises, you can still listen to your heart, listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street even if Arthur isn't on the air.

