Arthur Is Coming to an End at PBS and So Is Our Childhood

Hey! (Hey!) This is not a wonderful kind of day.

PBS' animated series Arthur, which is based off the Arthur Adventure books by Marc Brown, is coming to an end after its upcoming 25th season. Executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news to IGN July 27, writing, "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut."

This news is particularly devastating for the millennials here at E! News who grew up enjoying Arthur and the adventures he had with sister D.W., best friend Buster and more. Despite Arthur's impending end, Greenwald assured fans that there's still plenty of content to expect in the future, adding, "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

Not to mention, fans will have access to episodes of Arthur on PBS KIDS for years to come. So, don't ball your hands up in a fist just yet!