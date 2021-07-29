Amber Is Shocked By Daniel's Latest Financial Request in Love In Paradise: The Caribbean Preview

Is it true love, or just pure greed?
In an exclusive and heartbreaking sneak peek at the Sunday, Aug. 1, episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, Florida resident Amber is forced to confront her biggest insecurity: does her fiancé Daniel really love her, or is he using her as a sugar mama?
While in Costa Rica, Amber learns that her boyfriend of three years is expecting her to file additional visa applications for both his brother and his mother once they tie the knot. Amber has already been financially supporting Daniel and his whole family for years, but Daniel pressures Amber to also foot the bill for his family's immigration.
For Daniel's "best friend" sibling, it's not a matter of if, but when. As Daniel's brother says, "When my brother brings me and our mother to the United States, maybe Amber can help me with money because that's what she did for my brother" in a confessional. "That would be best for us."
Seems like Amber is expected to pay for everyone.
"I just think it's f––king bulls––t," Amber claps back. "It's our visa process."
Daniel counters, "It's not bulls––t because it's my family."
Yet, Amber is wary of adding "another layer" to their K-1 visa application, plus, you know, spending more money in general.
She vents to the camera: "Daniel just keeps dumping more stress and responsibility onto my shoulders," Amber admits. "Honestly, I wonder, does he even love me? Or am I just his sugar mama that can pay his bills and get his family and him to the U.S.?"
As other couples fight cheating allegations, it seems Daniel's wandering eye has settled on Amber's wallet. Watch the cringe clip of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off above!
Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+.