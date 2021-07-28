Adam Driver Turns Into a Centaur in Burberry Ad You Have to See to Believe

Watch : Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's Amazing "House of Gucci" Looks

Adam Driver's new Burberry campaign is making quite a splash.

On July 28, the brand debuted its campaign for its fragrance Burberry Hero starring the 37-year-old actor. Set to FKA twigs' "Two Weeks," the one-minute ad opens with a shirtless Driver running beside a horse on the beach. Afterwards, they both enter the water and begin to swim. But once the two-time Oscar nominee resurfaces, he emerges as a centaur.

Let's just say, the Internet has some thoughts. "Just proved it," one follower wrote on Instagram, "hottest man alive." Tweeted another fan, "Okay but the setpics of Adam Driver for the burberry ad..I heard that Kylo Ren is shredded I heard he had an 8 pack." Added a third social media user, "@Burberry Adam Thee Stallion."

And in case you were wondering, yes, John Oliver has seen it, too. "After an unexpected development that will require John's full attention, there will be no new episodes of Last Week Tonight for the foreseeable future," Last Week Tonight's official Twitter account wrote alongside the retweeted video.

According to a press release, the Jonathan Glazer-directed film "captures the enigmatic and adventurous Adam Driver in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world, in search of freedom and personal transformation, no longer held back by preconceptions."