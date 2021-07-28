2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Tyler Cameron Profess His Love for Girlfriend Camila Kendra

Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron confirmed that he's very much in love with model girlfriend Camila Kendra on WWHL, but who said "I love you" first? Find out!

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 28, 2021 3:46 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCouplesWatch What Happens LiveBachelor NationTyler CameronNBCU
Watch: Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Tyler Cameron is an open book when it comes to his love life. 

The You Deserve Better author revealed just how much he adores model girlfriend Camila Kendra during the After Show of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live

"She said I love you and then I came later," Tyler said on July 27. "It's always better to come second...I wanted to say it [earlier] but I was still scared. I knew I loved her." 

Host Andy Cohen got Tyler to reveal more details about saying those three little words. "It was a moment of just like, pure...It just came out," Tyler continued. "It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful." 

The Bachelor Nation alum first made headlines with influencer Camila in January 2021. A source previously told E! News that the couple is "inseparable" and that Tyler can "finally feels he can commit to a relationship."

Tyler's past high-profile romances with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and supermodel Gigi Hadid propelled Tyler to Internet boyfriend status, but it seems he has officially settled down with Camila after being linked to other up-and-coming models including Ireland BorbaElizabeth Turner and Jilissa Ann Zoltko

photos
The Biggest Bombshells From Tyler Cameron's Book

Despite his many exes, Tyler vowed on WWHL that he has only been in love "twice." Now, Tyler is all about coupledom!

He and Camila have even double dated with BFF Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell in July 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

2

Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

3

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex $195K a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Watch the cute interview above to see Tyler spill more about his relationship with Camila, plus The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps reflect on the three (er, four?) loves of her life.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

2

Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

3

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex $195K a Month in Spousal and Child Support

4

See Francesca Farago Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

5

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

Latest News

Please Don’t Compare Olympian Caeleb Dressel to Michael Phelps

Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Are Expecting Baby

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex $195K a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Watch Tyler Cameron Profess His Love for Girlfriend Camila Kendra

Exclusive

See Life After Lockup's Dumpster Fires & Dream Weddings Teaser

Non-Binary Olympian Alana Smith Pens Moving Message on Representation

Mandy Moore Reflects on "Strangely Isolating" Experience as a New Mom