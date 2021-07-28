Fencer Kaito Streets Has the Last Laugh After Getting Hit in the Groin During Tokyo Olympics

At least he has a good sense of humor!

Japanese fencer Kaito Streets hilariously took to TikTok on July 27 to share his LOL-worthy reaction to his July 24 fencing match at the Tokyo Olympics. Streets, raised in Redwood City, California, is shown shaking his head as song "Oh No" by Kreepa plays. "When you make it to the Olympics and get hit in the..." Streets wrote.

In the video, he watches back the match against U.S.A. fencer Eli Dershwitz, during which Streets' other sword came into play. Dershwitz comforts Streets as he bends over in pain, and the two friendly competitors continue their event.

By July 28, the TikTok racked up over 447.6K "likes." The 27-year-old athlete previously cited his inspiration for mastering the art of fencing was due to watching his favorite childhood film. "I loved the lightsabers in Star Wars," Streets said in an official Olympics press statement. "Fencing generally starts with foil, because it is suitable to learn basic techniques, but the coach suggested sabre as soon as he saw my movement."