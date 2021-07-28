See the Moment Simone Biles Pulled Out of Team Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' fans are finally getting to see her one and only rotation at the gymnastics team final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles competed in just one rotation, on vault, before walking off the floor due to a "medical issue," USA Gymnastics announced on Tuesday, July 27. The four-time gold medalist, who has said she feels "the weight of the world" on her shoulders at the Games, officially withdrew from the final, leading to a wave of support from athletes and celebrities alike.

Hours after news broke of her exit, Biles' performance on vault aired on NBC, so fans at home could cheer her on during what became her sole rotation. She qualified for all rounds and was expected to participate in the individual all-around, floor exercise, beam, uneven bars and vault rounds, per NBC News.

The 24-year-old superstar was seen taking a deep breath as she prepared for the vault. She completed a 1.5 twist on a 2.5-twisting Yurchenko and fumbled her landing, earning her a score of 13.766 out of 15.8.