Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Introduce Baby Boy With Emotional Birth Video

Shawn Johnson East is sharing the golden moments with her baby boy.
The 29-year-old Olympian and her husband Andrew East recently welcomed their second child and first son. At this time, they are keeping his name to themselves.
After the arrival of their newborn, the couple—who are also parents Drew Hazel East, 20 months—exclusively told E! News, "We are absolutely in love with our little man. Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she's already such a great big sister."
Fast forward to a week later and the former gymnast is giving fans an even closer look at her baby boy's debut.
The pair shared never-before-seen footage on YouTube of the special moments they had before and after they welcomed their bundle of joy.
"It's game time," Andrew told the camera, as he was dressed in medical gear. "Shawn just walked back to the OR. I feel terrible, like so nervous...I can't imagine how she's feeling. She'll be meeting the baby boy here in 30 minutes."
The video showed the two getting settled in their hospital room before Shawn underwent a C-section. Clips showed Andrew sweetly sitting by her side and consoling her through it all.
Soon enough, it was time to meet their new addition.
"You made it, bud," Andrew adorably told his son, as he rubs his head. "It's dad. It's dad...I love you."
The cuteness didn't stop there. Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared a series of black-and-white photos of her son.
In one image, the couple cradled their little one as he was bundled up in a blanket. Another snapshot showed Drew posing with her little brother and appeared to already be enjoying her big sister duties.
"Welcome to the world little man!" Shawn captioned her post. "We love you so much!"
This marks the pair's first photo of their baby boy since his arrival.
Back in January, Shawn and Andrew announced they were expecting.
Since sharing the exciting baby news, the retired athlete documented her pregnancy journey on social media and even opened up about the overwhelming moments she experienced.
"Feel like this happened right before Drew, too..." Shawn expressed on Instagram Stories on July 2. "Have officially hit the wall where I don't want to work, I'm stressed about everything, overthinking everything, irritable, and exhausted. All I have room to think about is our little family and little man on the way."
But no matter the highs and lows of pregnancy, Shawn previously told E! News that she's been wanting to expand their family sooner rather than later.
"I love seeing that bond that they have," she explained of her husband's relationship with his siblings. "So it was kind of a dream of mine to have kids pretty decently close so they could grow up together and be pretty close together."
Watch Shawn and Andrew's emotional birth video above!