Chrissy Teigen Introduces New Puppy Pearl She Hopes Will "Add Love to Our Home"

Chrissy Teigen brought another dog into her family weeks after the passing of their other pup, Pippa. Find out how the basset hound is getting along with John Legend and their dog Penny.

Luna Simone and Miles Theodore can move aside—there's a new addition to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family.

Chrissy shared a new Instagram post on July 27 introducing the latest "child" in her fam: Pearl! Chrissy's new pup was the star of her post, posing in selfies with Chrissy, sitting on John's lap and strutting through their kitchen like it was a runway as Chrissy said, "Come here! Come here! Hi!"

The model said that Pearl has officially joined them in their home, joking, "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first," Chrissy said their French bulldog Penny is similarly "obsessed with her," noting it's "been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

Chrissy continued to say that she's familiar with basset hounds like Pearl because she grew up with the breed: "I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much." She added, "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!"

Pearl's introductions comes a couple of weeks after the loss of their other dog, a 10-year-old French bulldog named Pippa.

Chrissy told her followers, "I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s--t from ANY new dog we brought in."

"We loved her so much," she continued. "I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Puddy, who Chrissy referenced in the caption, was another one of her and John's dogs that passed away in 2018. It's possible that Chrissy's reference to Pippa's pearl necklace could have inspired the name of her family's newest four-legged friend.

