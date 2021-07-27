Softball Star Cat Osterman Fights Back Tears to Share Inspiring Message After Olympic Defeat

Olympian Cat Osterman is pitching her best advice to the next generation of softball stars.

Osterman may not have taken the gold medal this time around, but she's hopeful that someday a little girl can accomplish what she didn't this year—as long as they dream big and persevere.

The U.S. softball team lost 2-0 to Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning them a silver medal on July 27. After the game, Osterman was asked what she would say to little girls watching at home.

"The biggest thing is you're not going to win every game. You're not going to win every pitch. You're not going to win every at bat," she told reporters through tears. "You have to be able to figure out how you're going to bounce back with it or how you're just going to move forward with it."

The 38-year-old pitcher continued, "Obviously, it's a heartbreak that we're coming home not with the gold, but at the same time, you look at it, you have a silver medal. How many people would give for that?"