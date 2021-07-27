Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Joey Jordison's family are in mourning following the artist's death.
Those closest to the former Slipknot drummer announced his passing in a statement obtained by E! News. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," the message read. "He was 46."
His family continued, "Joey's death left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."
Joey's loved ones asked "friends, fans and media" for "privacy and peace" in the aftermath of his death. The statement concluded, "The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."
Fans showed an outpouring of love for the late musician on social media.
In addition to Slipknot, a group he was part of from 1995 to 2013, Joey was also a member of the Murderdolls, Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum.
His girlfriend at the time of his death, Amanda Victoria, has not spoken publicly about Joey's passing. While Joey was an infrequent social media user, a Christmas Eve post he made on Dec. 24, 2018 wished his supporters the "Happiest of Holidays.
"From our home to you & yours," he said, while tagging Amanda's profile.
On June 29, 2020, Joey reflected on his Slipknot legacy for the 21-year anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album: "It's almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats," he wrote. "That album was & always will be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There's nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us & the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues & stadiums worldwide."
He proceeded to thank his supporters "eternally."