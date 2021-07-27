Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

Divorce appears to be best for Lindsie Chrisley.
On Tuesday, July 27, the former Chrisley Knows Best star announced on Instagram that she is divorcing Will Campbell.
"While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her social media followers. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
The podcast host added, "Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."
E! News has learned Lindsie will be opening up about her decision on the July 29 episode of the Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Kailyn Lowry.
Fans of the couple first speculated that there could be trouble in paradise when Lindsie was spotted without her wedding ring in past social media posts. In fact, the podcast host recently shared cryptic quotes on her profile including one that read, "Letting go with love is possible. Everyone isn't for us forever. Some things are temporary. Normalize parting ways without drama & hard feelings."
Additionally, Lindsie's last post with her husband was back on Valentine's Day when she shared a photo from Georgia.
"I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human & what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters," she wrote. "We all have different love stories & it's not always easy, but I'm committed to leading with love—no matter where life takes us."
Lindsie and Will started dating in 2009 before tying the knot in the two years leading up to the 2014 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best. The pair's relationship was a point of contention within the family as Todd Chrisley openly disapproved of their decision to elope without his knowledge.
In August 2016, Lindsie would file for divorce from Will before ultimately reconnecting again. The reality star would also distance herself from the Chrisley family and the USA reality show.
Looking ahead, Lindsie is focused on co-parenting and giving her 9-year-old son Jackson the best life as they move into a new home.
"Change can be so scary, but you know what is scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving & progressing," she wrote on Instagram. "My therapist told me the other day, 'There are seasons in life. Don't ever let anyone try to deny you the joy of one season because they believe you should stay in another season. Listen to yourself. Trust your instincts. Keep your prospective.' I'm gonna do just that."